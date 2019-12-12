|
Wayne L. Dinnel
01/01/1935 - 12/07/2019
On December 7, 2019, we said "see you soon" to our most loving father Wayne L. Dinnel, Pop/Poppa.
Wayne was born to Harold V. Dinnel and Jennie E. Lewis Dinnel on New Year's Day, January 1, 1935 in Venice, CA. He was proceeded in death by two brothers and one sister, Homer Dinnel, Ralph Dinnel, and Betty Dinnel Coleman, and two wives, Anna Rene' "Momma" Perron, and Billie Joan Reagh.
Wayne is survived by one brother, Larry Pierce of Veneta, Oregon, his three daughters from his marriage to Anna Perron: Patricia Bixby-Campbell and Anna Baker of Eugene, and Mary Dinnel of Junction City, Oregon. He is also survived by four step children from his marriage to Billie Mikkelsen: Teresa Howard of Bend, Oregon, Brenda Geddes of Montana, Connie Slocum of Yoncalla, Oregon and Matthew Mikkelsen of Springfield, OR. His clan includes 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He was a U.S. Marine, a Pastor, and a Senior Companion, among other jobs over his 84 years. Service, compassion and love were the heart of his motivation. Many called him their dear friend, hundreds called him their mentor/"Poppa," and to countless others he was a kind smile with a kind word and/or deed, brightened by a quick "Dad joke."
We will celebrate his life on January 17, 2020, 11:00am, at Eugene Faith Center, 1410 W 13th, Eugene, Oregon. Semper Fi, Dadd-io!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019