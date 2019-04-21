|
|
On March 24, 2019 God took his faithful servant Wayne Pendleton to his Heavenly reward. Wayne was born Dec. 2, 1925 in Los Angles Calif. to Lelande and Ruby Pendleton. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Lelande Jr.
Wayne Pendleton
December 2, 1925 -
March 24, 2019
Shortly after graduating from high school in Covina, CA Wayne was drafted into the U.S. Army. After training, he was assigned aboard a troop ship headed for the invasion of Japan. While on the high seas, the war ended and his ship headed for the Phillipines. While in the Phillipines, Wayne felt the call to rededicate his life to Jesus. Upon his return home he made plans to go into ministry. His preparation involved 5 years of study, including 1 year at the Bible Institute of Los Angeles, CA; 4 years at the University of La Vern in La Vern CA; and extended studies at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Covina, CA. Wayne also had life-long involvement in the family businesses of ranching and real estate investments.
In 1946 Wayne married the love of his life, Doris Bolt. The first five years of his marriage were spent in college studies earning his BA in teaching. Wayne also received his ministerial license soon thereafter.
In 1951, the Lord blessed the Pendleton home with twin daughters and a son. As the children reached adulthood, the time had arrived to feed "the wanderlust "period of life. Trips include a cruise to Alaska, flights to Hawaii and Europe, six year visiting various states with the Alpenlit Travel Trailer Group with their return trips through favorite national parks.
Also, as retirement approached, Wayne assumed the full responsibility of the family businesses. Wayne's organizational skills made possible the integration of business and pleasure. In his later years, Wayne enjoyed woodcarving, especially of fish and the human hand. Conversation with family, friends, and strangers brought a gleam to his eye. The last piece of poetry he wrote was entitled "When the Sun Broke Through the Clouds".
The private memorial service for Wayne was held at Camp Harlow in Eugene, OR, Mr. Grant Spies officiated. In attendance were his wife, Doris Pendleton, daughter Barbara Force of CA, daughter Patricia and her husband George Stumph of OR, six adult grandchildren including Mrs. Laura Jiminez Mrs. Beth Sailors, Mrs. Tricia Peterson, all from CA, Mr. Chris Woodcock from OR, Mrs. Teri Holiday from OR, Mr. Dane Woodcock from WA and Mrs. Debbie Spies of OR.
The memorial service included Mr. Spies message of encouragement and challenge from Psalms 116:15 , with "open mic" time provided to express meaningful moments with Grandpa Wayne. His twin daughters sang the Old Rugged Cross followed by the reading of a poem written by their dad.
Following the service, the military guard presented the flag honoring Wayne's time in the service. The service concluded with one of Wayne's favorite hymns, Gentle Shepherd.
The family gathered at the Stumph home for dinner after the service.
Temporary inurnment is located at Springfield Memorial Gardens, 7305 Main St, Springfield, OR. His final resting place will be at the Pendleton family plot in Inglewood, CA.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019