Wendell King
03/00/1930 - 12/15/2019
Wendell King, age 89, passed peacefully in the early morning on December 15, 2019. Wendell was born in Oregon to Edna and Cecil King and older brother Donald. A long-time resident, he grew up in Springfield, playing football for the Springfield Millers 1946-1948. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, followed by management positions in various corporations. He loved football, golf and tennis in his leisure time.
Wendell is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 66 years, his son Robert and daughter Robin, son-in-law Louie, daughter-in-law Grace, as well as six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He lost his daughter Sandra in 2004 and Janet in 2008. The family will have a private memorial.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019