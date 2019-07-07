|
Wesley Christ Strahm
1935 - 2019
Wes Strahm of Eugene passed away June 18 at the age of 83, surrounded by love ones at Rogue Regional Hospital in Medford, Oregon.
Wes was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Christ and Janet Strahm, June 19, 1935. The family moved to Florence, Oregon where Wes attended and graduated from Siuslaw High School. It was in Florence that he met his ONLY 'true love', Sharon Ann Jenkins. They were married on Wes' 20th birthday, June 19, 1955.
Wes & Sharon moved to Portland, Oregon, where Wes attended Lewis and Clark College. He played on the basketball team for two years, before leaving the team to concentrate on school and his new baby boy, Doug. After school, Wes worked for McCready Lbr. in Florence and Trumbo's in Eugene. It was at Trumbo's that he met his Friend, Confidant and future business partner, Wendell Weatherly. Wes & Sharon had another baby boy, Daren in July, 1962.
Wendell and Wes founded Weatherly's, Inc., a wholesale building supply business, in 1963. Wes retired from Weatherly's in 1995, developing many friends and business relationships along the way. During those 32 years, Wes & Sharon enjoyed camping and watching their two sons sporting events. They also built a home At Black Butte Ranch. This was where Wes was truly his happiest, chasing his grandchildren around 'Deer Country' as they called it.
After retiring, Wes enjoyed time at Black Butte with family and friends, golfing, going to the symphony, traveling with Sharon and dear friends and watching his grandchildren grow up.
Wes was a wonderful Husband, Dad, Grandfather and Friend. He was always quick to listen to you and hesitant to give his opinion, unless asked. He was a great friend to many in his community and a proud member of Emmaus Lutheran Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Janet Strahm and his youngest Son, Daren David. He is survived by his 'true love', wife Sharon, Brother Marvin and Sister Darlene. He is also survived by Doug & Mary Strahm, Son and Daughter-in-law, their three children, Christopher (Amanda), Kendra (Ben) & Kayla (Trevor) and 6 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for July 27th, 2019 @ 2PM at Emmaus Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please stay a few moments afterward and say a few words for a video that the family is making, to share with Sharon. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
