Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Strahm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Christ Strahm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Christ Strahm Obituary


Wesley Christ Strahm
1935 - 2019

Wes Strahm of Eugene passed away June 18 at the age of 83, surrounded by love ones at Rogue Regional Hospital in Medford, Oregon.

Wes was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Christ and Janet Strahm, June 19, 1935. The family moved to Florence, Oregon where Wes attended and graduated from Siuslaw High School. It was in Florence that he met his ONLY 'true love', Sharon Ann Jenkins. They were married on Wes' 20th birthday, June 19, 1955.

Wes & Sharon moved to Portland, Oregon, where Wes attended Lewis and Clark College. He played on the basketball team for two years, before leaving the team to concentrate on school and his new baby boy, Doug. After school, Wes worked for McCready Lbr. in Florence and Trumbo's in Eugene. It was at Trumbo's that he met his Friend, Confidant and future business partner, Wendell Weatherly. Wes & Sharon had another baby boy, Daren in July, 1962.

Wendell and Wes founded Weatherly's, Inc., a wholesale building supply business, in 1963. Wes retired from Weatherly's in 1995, developing many friends and business relationships along the way. During those 32 years, Wes & Sharon enjoyed camping and watching their two sons sporting events. They also built a home At Black Butte Ranch. This was where Wes was truly his happiest, chasing his grandchildren around 'Deer Country' as they called it.

After retiring, Wes enjoyed time at Black Butte with family and friends, golfing, going to the symphony, traveling with Sharon and dear friends and watching his grandchildren grow up.

Wes was a wonderful Husband, Dad, Grandfather and Friend. He was always quick to listen to you and hesitant to give his opinion, unless asked. He was a great friend to many in his community and a proud member of Emmaus Lutheran Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Janet Strahm and his youngest Son, Daren David. He is survived by his 'true love', wife Sharon, Brother Marvin and Sister Darlene. He is also survived by Doug & Mary Strahm, Son and Daughter-in-law, their three children, Christopher (Amanda), Kendra (Ben) & Kayla (Trevor) and 6 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for July 27th, 2019 @ 2PM at Emmaus Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please stay a few moments afterward and say a few words for a video that the family is making, to share with Sharon. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now