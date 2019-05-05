|
Wesley Donald Hansen, lifelong Cottage Grove resident, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on April 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Wesley was born at his family's farm in Delight Valley on February 13, 1932 to Rudolph and Mabel Hansen. He graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1950. He met his wife Mary while she was visiting family. The two were married in Mary's hometown of New Ulm, Minnesota on July 23, 1952. Wesley served in the Korean conflict for two years. Upon his return, Wesley became a Boilermaker. He was a proud union member and leader and retired after working 47 years.
Wesley was preceded in death by his wife Mary Hansen. He is survived by sons Stuart (Debbie), Brian (Diane), and Rudy (Pamela) and daughters Mary Kay Hansen, Gretchen Lindquist (Gary), and Paula Dalesky (Kevin). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and their spouses, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a loving network of family and friends.
Wesley was loved and respected by many. His opinions were strong and his kindnesses were many. He will be remembered as a father, grandfather, uncle, friend, fisherman, hunter, gardener extraordinaire, and a true gentleman.
At Wesley's request, there will be no services. Any remembrances may be directed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Cottage Grove or Cascade Hospice Services. Arrangments in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
