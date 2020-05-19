|
Wesley H. Britton
02-10-1937 - 03-03-2020
Remembering Wesley H. Britton. Born to Harold and DeLoris Britton, 02-10-1937 & lost to us on 03-03-2020.
He is survived by his wife Betty; and their children, Tina Keller (AR), Lori McKay and her husband Mike (Veneta, OR), Scott Britton (Harrisburg, OR) Bradley Britton (Portland, OR), Mason Britton (Corvallis, OR). Later they welcomed Mary Billadeau and her family Travis, Elizabeth and Jeremy into their lives.
He is also survived by a brother Darold Britton and his wife Diana (Coos Bay, OR) and a sister Sharrell Stevens (Sweet Home, OR)
Wesley's Grandchildren include:
Tiffany Ottem (Eugene OR) Pearl Britton (Portland OR)
Matthew McKay and his wife Olevia McKay (Keizer, OR) and Chad McKay (Veneta, OR). Wesley had one Great Granddaughter, Lilian Michelle McKay (Keizer, OR).
He enjoyed numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family & was known for his kindness, grace and humble spirit.
Wesley grew up in Sweet Home, OR then joined the US Army. After completing his service he then traveled across the country on his 1947 Knucklehead Harley Davidson before landing in Harrisburg, OR.
It was in Harrisburg that he purchased a modest home on 4th Street in 1963 where he remained for the next 57 years. He married Betty Keller at the Harrisburg Christian Church on September 07, 1968. Together they raised their family and participated in each and every Harrisburg 4th of July celebration since.
Wesley was a simple man from the beginning to the end. His hands weathered from hard work and daily use. His early work was hand pin-striping cars. When that industry changed so did he, transitioning to millwright metallurgy. He worked for and retired from Oremet in Albany, OR for more than 25 years.
He enjoyed yard work, maintaining his historic home, fishing, old cars and family. He also enjoyed his regular walks around his small home town of Harrisburg where he chatted with neighbors and waved to everyone because being kind matters.
There will be a celebration of life with friends, family and community members for Wesley when we are all able to gather together again.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 19 to May 23, 2020