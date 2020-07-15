1/1
Wesley Hernley Stauffer
1927 - 2020
Wesley Hernley Stauffer
8/16/1927 - 6/8/2020
Wes Stauffer, 92, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the hospital in Springfield, Oregon.
Wes was born August 16, 1927, in Ulen, MN to Elmer and Minnie Stauffer. He was a graduate of West Linn High School, West Linn, OR and Willamette University, Salem, OR.
December of 1957, he married Clarice Adams in McMinnville, OR. Together they raised 3 daughters in Eugene, OR.
Wes taught high school science and coached athletics for 7 years in Prospect, OR, and for 27 years at Willamette High School, Eugene, OR.
Wes is survived by his wife Clarice, daughters Carolyn (Kim) Bates, Melanie (Rodney) Schaap, Lynette (Mark) Clawson, and brother Chester Stauffer. He will be remembered and missed by his 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Wes enjoyed gardening and helping his church and community members with their yards. He loved the game of tennis and after his years of coaching high school tennis ended, he coordinated and ran Senior Master Tennis Tournaments in Eugene. Wes played the game of tennis until he was 86 years old.
Memorial donations can be made to The Eugene Mission in Wes Stauffer's name.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
