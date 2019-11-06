|
Wilbur Metteer
07/30/1929 - 10/17/2019
Wilbur Leland Metteer, 90, was born in the Dalles, OR and passed away in Salem, OR after living most his life in the Camp Creek area of Springfield, OR. He was a devoted husband to Melba (Swearingen) Metteer for 67 years and loving father and grandfather to his 4 children (Lorraine, Terry, Corky, and Arthur), 13 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Wilbur's work was primarily in farming, logging, and trucking for highway construction, and was a proud life time member of The Lane County Mounted Sheriffs' Posse and of the Oregon Association of Mounted Posses Inc.
A 2 p.m. service memorial will be held 12/14/2019 at the Camp Creek Christian Church Community Hall (37529 Upper Camp Creek Rd. in Springfield, Or 97478), with Pastor Craig Curtis officiating. For the full obituary, please refer to Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service website (www.vtgolden.com).
