Wilda Crawford
09/19/34 - 04/20/20
Wilda Crawford passed away in her home April 20th, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. She was born in Condon, Oregon in 1934 and grew up on her parents ranch near Dry Fork in south Morrow county. Wilda's parents Art and Irene, and her sister Wilma preceded her in death.
Wilda graduated from Ione High School where she was a cheerleader, played volleyball and tennis, and was active in most school activities. Clyde Crawford, asked her to a dance at the Lexington Grange Hall for their first date in the summer of 1952. They quickly fell in love and he proposed a year later and they were married in August of 1953.
They spent 67 loving years together and were blessed with four children. Their sons Neil, Tom, and Perry Crawford, and their daughter Lori Sato were blessed to be raised in such a loving home and all hope to pass down that sense of kindness, optimism, and family for generations. Although Clyde was the center of her universe, Wilda loved her children, grandchildren, and two adorable great grandchildren. She cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors bringing joy as she touched their lives.
Wilda's children remember her getting up early to pack lunches for Clyde and the kids, and she would have homemade cookies baking when they got home. She took care of her family, the home, worked, made it to the kids ball games, and still found time for her bowling, volleyball, or exercise classes. Most of their vacations were to visit family, family reunions, and camping. Wilda and Clyde retired early so they could travel. They saw most of the US and Wilda loved their winters in Arizona. She loved Clyde's family as much as her own relatives.
"If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all" she'd tell us, and she lived by those words. Always seeing the bright side and the good in people. Wilda's laugh, sparkling blue eyes and sheer joy would light up a room. She will truly be missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020