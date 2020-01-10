Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Wilfred Clayton Barnts


1942 - 2020
Wilfred Clayton Barnts Obituary
Wilfred Clayton Barnts
1/6/1942 - 1/6/2020
Wilfred Clayton "Clay" Barnts was born on January 6th, 1942 to Earl and Alta Barnts in Eugene, Oregon. He passed peacefully on his 78th birthday at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pat of 55 years and his faithful and beloved friend, Sir Dandy Dawg. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Hagar and Georgia Trusty of Oregon; his three children; Debbie Brewer, Scott Barnts, and Becky Dorland; his twelve grandchildren, Josh, Jared, Jenny, Tyler, Carisse, Cory, Ashley, Janette, Jeremy, Trisha, Shadow, and Angel, his great grandchildren, Caroline, Izzy, Lincoln, Enan, and one on the way, along with many nieces and nephews.
In 1960, Clay graduated from Monroe High School and joined the U.S. Army, becoming a Finance NCO. On September 6th of that year, he married his high school sweetheart Patricia Russell in Monroe, Oregon. While in the Army, Clay served tours in Germany and Vietnam. After being honorable discharged from the US Army, Clay and Pat returned to the Monroe area where Clay worked a variety of jobs, eventually ending up working for Wah Chang in Millersburg, Oregon. After 38 years of service, Clay retired from Wah Chang.
Clay had many interests and hobbies. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors and spent many hours hunting and fishing. He enjoyed listening to his music and watching a good movie and had a large collection of both. Clay and Pat were longtime members of the Lancaster Church of Christ near Junction City.
During the past four years Clay lived in the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, Oregon, where he made many friends and found a second family. Clay was loved by many and will be missed by all.
His Celebration of Life will be held at the Murphy Musgrove Funeral Home, 480 W 7th Ave, Junction City, Oregon on Tuesday January 14th. The viewing will begin at 10:00 am with a service following at 11:00 am. A graveside service with military honors will begin at approximately 12:30pm at Restlawn Cemetery, 94335 Territorial Hwy, Junction City, OR.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Oregon Veterans Home at 600 North Fifth Street, Lebanon Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
