|
|
Willard (Wink) Guthrie was called home by his Heavenly Father on June 23, 2019, on his 89th birthday, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Wllard "Wink" Guthrie
June 23, 1930 -
June 23, 2019
Born in Portland, OR in 1930 to Eva and Leroy Guthrie, Wink grew up in Longview, WA, and graduated from Longview High School. He went on to study at Oregon State University, and NW Broadcasting School in Portland. His broadcasting career began at the age of 21 with KWRO radio in Coquille. He moved on to KPDQ radio in Portland, then joined 2 partners to found radio station KBCH in Lincoln City. In 1955, he joined KOOS in Coos Bay, and continued to work in nearly every aspect of radio broadcasting through the '50s as an on-air deejay, program director, play-by-play sports announcer, newsman, engineer and sales. In the early '60s, he transitioned to television broadcasting at KCBY in Coos Bay, moving to Eugene in 1964 to join KVAL-TV, first as the weatherman and then as the sports director. Many in the Emerald Empire area also remember Wink as the beloved PA announcer for the AAA Eugene Emeralds from 1969-1973.
After retiring from broadcasting Wink joined Eugene-based Holt International as Public Relations Director at a crucial time for the adoption agency during the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. Working at Holt International also provided the opportunity for him to travel several times with Bertha Holt, which were cherished moments in his life.
Wink was a member of Berean Baptist Church through the '60s and '70s, participating as a youth group leader and choir member. After living 10 years in Portland, Wink and Rita joined Emerald Bible Fellowship when they returned to Eugene in 1989.
Wink loved reading, big-band jazz, and ice cream. His love for sports endured long past his sportscasting career. Even though he was a Eugene resident, his heart was with the Beavers in Corvallis and he made sure everyone knew that!
Beloved local broadcaster, devoted family man, committed follower of Christ, Wink will be greatly missed. His family and friends rejoice that he is in the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and we look forward to being reunited with him one day.
Wink is survived by his wife Rita, the love of his life for 67 years; son Larry of Springfield; son David and his wife Nancy (Jinks) of Nashville, TN; daughter Janet and her husband Farren Brown of Eugene; brother Frank and his wife Margery (Stockman) of Sisters, OR; ten grandchildren (two preceding him in death), and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 1:00pm at
Emerald Bible Fellowship, 1855 Cal Young Road, Eugene, OR 97401
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Eugene Mission
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 27, 2019