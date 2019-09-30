|
Willard Higgins
August 11, 1927 - September 22, 2019
Willard A. "Bill" Higgins Jr. passed away at Riverbend Hospital and went home to his Lord on Sunday September 22, 2019, he was 92.
Bill was born on August 11, 1927 in Bend, OR to Willard A Higgins Sr. and Mary O. Higgins. He grew up and spent all of his childhood and early teen years in Bend where he enjoyed fishing and hunting, which he continued into his adult years. He graduated from Bend High School.
As a young adult, Bill enlisted in the Navy where he proudly served his country. After his time in the Navy, he attended the University of Oregon and graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree. While he was attending U of O, he gained employment at J.C Penney. As a sales associate with Penney's, it wasn't long before he met Barbara Lee Drosselmeyer. She became the love of his life and they married on September 3, 1949. After Bill graduated from the U of O, he started his career at J.H. Baxter & Co, a wood preserving plant, and stayed there until he retired as the Treating Supervisor.
Bill enjoyed watching and participating in sports. He bowled for many years. After he retired… golf became his passion and he could be found on the golf course 2-5 times a week. It wasn't long before he had several sets of golf clubs and his very own golf cart. He ever had his wife, Barbara on the golf course where they both became avid golfers. The highlight of his game was 7 hole-in-ones.
Bill is survived by his two sons Michael and David, his daughter-in-law's, Debi and Sandy, along with his grand children; Melissa, Matthew, Michaela, Erin, Christopher, Robert and Tyler. He also had twelve great grand children; TerriAnn, Tyler, Jordan, Mirannda, Anna, Alex, Lexa, Izzie, Aria, Harrison and Adeline. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents Willard Sr. and Mary, his brother James, his daughter-in-law's Bette and Laura, his granddaughter Sarah, and his great grandson Jordan.
There will be no formal service per Bill's request. Arrangements were entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary and Lane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019