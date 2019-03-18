Home

William Allen DeWein

William Allen DeWein
October 18, 1945 -
January 23, 2018

Bill DeWein was born on October 18, 1945 and died on January 23, 2018. He was 72 years old.

Originally from West Seneca, NY, Bill loved roller coasters and the beach, his kids, sister and dog. He was a good handyman and a fine seamster, tailor, and upholsterer. After serving in the Coast Guard, Bill dedicated his studies and career to education, teaching generations of children at Magnet Arts School in Eugene, OR. He also enjoyed theater and musicals and was involved with the Very Little Theater acting in plays and serving on the board of directors. He had a great sense of humor and liked to have fun in life. Bill is survived by this three adult children as well as seven grandchildren.

We love you and miss you dad, may you now be at peace.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 18, 2019
