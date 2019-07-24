|
William "Bill" C. Church
December 14, 1927 - April 2, 2019
William (Bill) Campbell Church left this world gently and peacefully on April 2, 2019.
Bill was born December 14, 1927 in Portland, Oregon to Bernice and Walter Church and was predeceased by the love of his life, Barbara Tague Church in 2010.
He is survived by three daughters, Sarah Church (John Pisano), Martha Wiedmaier (Ric) and Bronwyn Murray (Tom), five grandchildren Zoe Burkett, Ian Wiedmaier (Lindsay) & Sean Wiedmaier (Liz), Alex Murray & Rhiannon Murray, as well as nine great grandchildren, his older brother, Dudley Church and was predeceased by his younger brother MacGregor Church.
After a year at Reed College, Bill served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II before studying Architecture at MIT. An extraordinary architect and visionary, Bill won a multitude of awards for his outstanding residential and commercial design achievements throughout his substantial career of 55 years.
Part of his legacy was his community work on multiple Single Room Occupancy housing, Portland city planning and energy conservation projects in the Portland area, authoring books on these subjects along the way. He served on numerous committees, boards, task forces, associations, including the AIA, often in leadership roles such as president, chair and director. Grandson of former University of Oregon president, Prince Lucien Campbell, Bill was an instructor at the U of O in the 1970s. In 1983, Bill was inducted as a Fellow of the American Institute of Architecture .
Bill was lovingly supported throughout his career and life, by his beloved wife Barbara. Together, with Barbara and a handful of like minded friends, Bill initiated and designed a passive solar co-housing community in Portland that still thrives forty years later.
He was a humanitarian, an intellectual, an artist, a lover of the natural world, a helluva dancer and many have been quoted to say, "the kindest man I ever met".
The family invites friends, family and former colleagues to a Celebration of Life, followed by a reception: August 3, 2019, 2:00 PM Miller Hall, World Forestry Center Portland https://www.worldforestry.org Please consider carpool or transit as parking will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity kindly accepted and greatly appreciated: https://donate.habitatportlandmetro.org/
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 24 to July 28, 2019