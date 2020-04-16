|
|
William C. "Bill" Wagner
11/08/1926 - 04/10/2020
William (Bill) Wagner passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. He was born November 8, 1926 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Joseph A. Wagner and Elizabeth (Hanna) Wagner where he grew up with his three brothers, Bob, Jim and Dick.
Bill loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting and fishing with his family. He played many sports growing up including football, baseball, wrestling and hockey. He played semi-pro Hockey with the Green Bay Hornets in the Wisconsin State League from 1947-1950, along with his brother, Jim. He remained very active throughout his life and enjoyed ice skating well into retirement, even introducing his grandchildren to it. When he was in his 60's he learned to snow ski, so he could enjoy the sport with his family.
After graduating from West Green Bay High School in 1944, he joined the Navy during WWII and served until 1946. He graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. in Agriculture with a major in Forestry in 1952.
After graduating from Michigan State, his first job was with the USDA Bureau of Entomology & Plant quarantine in California and Southern California. In 1953 he began working for the State of Oregon Forestry Department in Astoria, Oregon, and was transferred to Eugene, Oregon in 1956 where he was the Senior Forester responsible for overseeing Timber Management for numerous counties. He also taught Timber Cruising and Log Scaling at Eugene Technical Vocational School from 1960-1963. In 1971 he began working for International Paper Company until his retirement in 1996.
In 1954, he married Jean A. Plotecher and they raised a family of four children in Eugene, Oregon. They spent 58 wonderful years together until Jean passed away in 2012. They were active members of St. Jude's Catholic Church since its' establishment in 1969.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading and managing his tree farm and rental business.
He was a member of the Society of American Foresters from 1952-2020, and an active member of Eugene Southtowne Rotary Club well into his retirement years.
Bill was loved by many - he was always ready to have a good time, share a laugh, and had many, many stories to share. He was an avid proponent of education, and his positive encouragement of his children and grandchildren, along with his can-do attitude, will forever be remembered and cherished by those who knew and loved him.
Bill is survived by his children, Mary (Bob) Pittam, John (Jenny) Wagner, Elizabeth (Mike) Schuldt, Margaret (Larry) Christianson; eight grandchildren, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
If you wish to commemorate Bill, please consider a contribution to either:
*Meals on Wheels , Lane County - www.mowlaneor.org
*Providence Hospice
Attention: Bereavement William Wagner
6410 NE Halsey Street, Suite 300
Portland, OR 97213
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020