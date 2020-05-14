|
William "Bill" Dan Pitcher
Oct 12 1953 - Apr 20 2020
William (Bill) Dan Pitcher, 66, of Monroe Oregon, passed away on April 20th 2020.
Bill was born on October 12th 1953 to Delbert and Wilma Pitcher in Eugene Oregon.
Bill spent most of his life farming in the Monroe area. He loved spending time outdoors, hunting & fishing. He especially loved hunting waterfowl with his dog.
Bill is survived by his 3 children, Matt, Whitney and Blake, his brother Frank, and his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Pam.
A memorial will be announced once Covid-19 regulations are lifted.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 14 to May 17, 2020