|
|
William (Bill) Dollemore died from complications of Lewy body dementia on April 17, 2019. He was 87.
He was born on April 28, 1931 in Great Falls, Montana to George and Agnes (Galles) Dollemore. His family moved to Clarkston, Washington in 1936. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army on Okinawa during the Korean War. After his military service, he completed an apprenticeship as a printer at the Lewiston (Idaho) Morning Tribune. He also worked at the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Eugene Register-Guard.
He studied geology at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and at the University of Oregon. He wed Karen Vernita Dahl in Clarkston on October 2, 1955. They shared more than 61 years together. She died in 2016.
Bill is survived by his son Douglas and his wife, Evangeline, of Silver Spring, Maryland; two grandchildren, Emily and Kieran; brothers Robert (Bob) of Surprise, Arizona, Richard (Dick) and Charles (Ted), both of Puyallup, Washington; and seven nieces and nephews.
Bill worked at the Register-Guard for more than 30 years and was a beloved member of the composing room crew. He was active in his community, serving as a reading tutor for young children and donating nearly 125 pints of blood to the Lane Memorial Blood Bank. He was also a member of the Obsidians hiking club and involved in the Very Little Theater. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and camping.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1150 Maxwell Road, Eugene. Donations in his memory can be made to Lane Blood Works, 2211 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97405.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 25, 2019