William Donald Evans
December 11, 1927 - August 17,2020
William (Bill) D. Evans passed away at his home near Florence, Oregon on August 17, 2020, from age related causes. He was 92 years old.
Bill was born to David B. and Ellen (Uhl) Evans in Eugene, Oregon on December 11, 1927. He grew up in Eugene, graduating from University High School in 1945. Shortly after the end of WWII he served in the 8105th Service Detachment of the Army in Tacloban, Leyte, Philippines. Tacloban was one of several staging areas in the Philippines for the planned invasion of Japan, which never occurred. The mission at that time was the disposition of surplus military property that had been assembled for the invasion, and the repatriation of Japanese prisoners of war. Bill served as the base commander's secretary-clerk. After his Army tour he attended the University of Oregon and then Pomona College in Claremont, California where he received a BA in International Relations in 1951.
While growing up he became an avid fly fisherman, and loved to fish with his dad on the McKenzie River. A weekend cabin at Nimrod was a favorite getaway with his folks. He was an accomplished horseman, and loved all animals. He cared for a wide variety of them on his family's country property.
In 1952 Bill joined the Committee for Free Asia which became The Asia Foundation in 1954, headquartered in San Francisco. During his long career with the Foundation he worked in both its home office and in its offices in Asia. In San Francisco he served in a number of positions over the years including Transportation Officer, Student Grantee Advisor, a desk officer, an Area Director, and as executive assistant to the president. Overseas he served first as Assistant Representative in South Vietnam in 1963-64, Country Representative in Laos in 1964-66, Country Representative in the Philippines 1967-1973, Country Representative in Thailand 1980-82, and on temporary duty as Country Representative in Bangladesh in 1991-2 . For his service in Laos, on January 31, 1966 he was awarded the Order of the Million Elephants and the White Parasol, grade of Chevalier, by order of King Savang Vatthana, the last king of Laos.
During a 3-year absence from the Foundation beginning in 1958, Bill toured parts of Latin America, and in Lima, Peru he taught English as a second language at the US Information Service-sponsored Peruvian-American Cultural Center.
Bill returned to Oregon in 2002, retiring near Florence on Woahink Lake. His parents and his brother, David B. Evans, Jr., predeceased him. He will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memorial, Eugene, Oregon.
