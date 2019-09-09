|
|
William E. Foster
April 29, 1921 - September 1, 2019
William E. Foster was born in Bremerton, Washington on April 29, 1921 and died in Eugene, Oregon with his family present on September 1, 2019. He married Jesse Ratcliff Jepson (later Patricia Bellamy Foster) in 1950. They had three children: Linda, John, and Lorna, and four grandchildren. "Bill" was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps during the New Deal. He joined the U.S. Navy during the Second World War and served as pharmacist's mate in the Pacific Theatre. He later served in the Korean War. He graduated with a B.A. at the University of Washington and was a teacher in Washington State. He also sold real estate, became a medical adjudicator for the State of Washington, and later founded a number of bookstores in Washington and Oregon, including Orca Books in Olympia, Washington. Bill was a lifelong socialist, supporting Henry Wallace for president, and later backing Jesse Jackson, Ralph Nader and Bernie Sanders. In his last decade he lived in Willamette Oaks Retirement Home in Eugene and devoted his life to political education, carrying out research for the Monthly Review Foundation in New York. Above all, he was a strong opponent of U.S. imperialism and an advocate of System Change Not Climate Change. He remained committed to creating a more egalitarian, peaceful, and sustainable world to the end. He will be dearly remembered not only by his family but also by many others whose lives he touched.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019