|
|
William E. Gilbert, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Oakridge on Feb. 11, 2019. He was born Sept. 12, 1929 in Henryetta, OK to Lloyd and Pauline (Hedges) Gilbert.
He graduated from high school, cabinetmaking trade school, and an electronics course. He also served in the Coast Guard.
Bill worked as a cabinetmaker; Pope & Talbot in Oakridge in maintenance, as an electrician and foreman, and had his own construction business.
He married Alberta Tweedt on July 29, 1950.
Bill is survived by his wife, Alberta; children: Carolyn Rose of Eugene, OR, Nanette Uerkvitz (Mike) of Phoenix, AZ, Darrell Gilbert (Margie) of Marysville WA; honorary son: Robert Scholz (Karen) of Walnut Creek, CA; siblings: Jim Gilbert (Daisy) of Sutherlin, OR, Bob Gilbert (Deanna) of Terrebonne, OR Jeanette Kriz (Bob) of Medford, OR; sister-in-law Pat Gilbert of Kennewick WA; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers Ed and Dave Gilbert, and grandson Curtis Williamson
A Celebration of Life to honor Bill will be held on Saturday, March 9th, at 12:00 noon at Oakridge United Methodist Church, 48137 E. 1st St. Reception to follow
Contributions in his memory to at Oakridge United Methodist Church, Oakridge Pioneer Museum or Oakridge Ukulele Group.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 8, 2019