William Earl Steiner1971 - 2020William Earl Steiner passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 of heart-related causes, at age 49. He was a life-long resident of Oregon. William was a computer wiz. Always a quick wit, he was ready for smiles laughter, and hugs. He loved the outdoors. His mother Mary preceded him in death. William is survived by his father Thomas, step-mother Diana, Aunt Elizabeth and cousin Jolene and her children. William's brother Joseph, wife Nicole and children live in Florida. William, we miss you.