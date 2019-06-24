|
William Edmund "Bill" Spangler passed away on April 18th, 2019 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Spangler, and by his wife of 57 years, Helen Schumacher Spangler. Bill served in the Air Force as a physician and was a well-known ophthalmologist and a founding member of Oregon Eye Associates. He was a long-time member of the Lane County Sheriff's Mounted Posse. He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Bennett, his children, Bill, Diane, and Richard and 12 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 550 N. Danebo Ave.
