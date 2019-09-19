|
|
William Edward Burr II
May 7, 1922 - September 2, 2019
William Edward Burr II died of natural causes on September 2, 2019.
He was born on May 7, 1922 in Champagne, Illinois, the second child and eldest son of an army officer, Major William Edward Burr, and his wife, Julie Chenier Goode. He grew up on a series of army posts, the north coast of Oahu, and Washington DC. As a teenager, he played the trumpet, accordion and piano, and aspired to go to college and study music. But after he graduated from Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1939, his father persuaded him to apply for admission to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. He spent the next year studying for the highly competitive entrance examination year at Sullivan's Preparatory School in Washington, DC, and secured a Presidential appointment to the academy in 1941, following in the footsteps of his father, uncle and grandfathers.
A skilled horseman, he played on and managed the academy's polo team, and planned to join the cavalry; but by the time he graduated in 1944, only one cavalry regiment was still on active duty. So he opted instead for the infantry; and, despite his acrophobia, he volunteered for parachute school, motivated by the additional $55 a month that paratroopers earned. After he shipped out to the European theatre, he served with the 101st Airborne Division in Germany and France, and later with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment in Frankfurt, Germany. In the summer of 1946, he transferred to the army's Counterintelligence Corps, where he matched wits with former Nazis and Soviet agents in Berlin, Bad Nauheim, Wiesbaden, Marburg and Stuttgart.
In 1950 he met Virginia Patricia (Ginger) Schmid of Trout Lake, Washington, who was working for the Army as a clerk stenographer in Stuttgart. They were married in 1951, and honeymooned in Vienna before returning to the states in 1952. After completing the Infantry Officers' Advanced Course at Ft. Benning, Georgia he went to Korea with the 25th Infantry Division. While there he demonstrated the use of helicopter-borne assault troops that anticipated the tactics employed by air cavalry units a decade later in Vietnam.
In 1954 he returned with his division to Schofield Barracks in the Territory of Hawaii. He attended New Zealand's Staff College the following year, and went to the Army's Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in 1956. After that, he spent the following four years working in the office of the Army Chiefs of Staff Maxwell Taylor, Lyman Lemnitzer and George Decker at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
In 1961 his family moved to Portland, Oregon while he served as an advisor to Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist Chinese Army in Taiwan. After his return they moved to Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania for the next four years, where he studied at the Army War College, earned an MA in International Relations from George Washington University, and served on the staff of the Institute of Advanced Studies in the Army's Combat Development Command. In 1966 he returned to the Pentagon, and spent two years in the Force Planning and Analysis Office supporting General Westmoreland's troop requirements for the war in Vietnam. In 1968 he was promoted to Colonel, and assumed command of a Basic Combat Training Brigade at Ft. Bliss, Texas. His family moved back to Portland in 1970 while he served in Vietnam as the head of surface operations for the Military Assistance Command, and later as the chief of staff for the XXIV Corps.
In May 1971 he reported for his final assignment as the Professor of Military Science and Training at the University of Oregon in Eugene. He recalled with good humor how he was greeted on his first day there by a student demonstration and a freshly dug bomb crater on the lawn of the ROTC building. During the summers he organized and served as deputy commander of the annual ROTC training camp at Fort Lewis, Washington for the cadets from the 14-state western region. He retired from active duty in 1974. During his 33-year career he was awarded three Legion of Merit and two Bronze Star medals, Joint Services and Army Commendation medals, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
He attended Lane Community College in Eugene and graduated in 1976 with a degree in Business Management, then hired on there to teach accounting and income tax preparation. Continuing his studies, he earned an MBA at the University of Oregon in 1978, and for the next eight years taught classes in business policies, management and financial planning as an adjunct instructor in the College of Business. In 1987 he retired for good, and devoted his time to genealogy, woodworking and gardening.
After his wife Ginger passed away in 1992, he left Eugene and joined the retirement community at Terwilliger Plaza in Portland. For many years he managed their employee Christmas fund, and coordinated the preparation and publication of memorial articles for his West Point classmates in Assembly, the magazine of the USMA Alumni Association. He stayed abreast of current events, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and was an avid fan of the Ducks, Mariners and Seahawks.
He leaves behind the memory of a life lived well, with discipline, integrity, and steadfast devotion to his mother, sister, wife and children. He is survived by his four children, William E. III, Virginia B. Taylor, Dewey S., and Julie B. Webster; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His ashes will be scattered to join those of his beloved Ginger's on Mount Adams.
A celebration of life will be held at Terwilliger Plaza at a date to be announced later.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019