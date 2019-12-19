|
William Edward Sargent
December 30, 1934 - December 17, 2019
William Edward Sargent, 84, left us to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Lavonne Sargent; his daughter Marybeth Winberg and Suzanne Towler; grandchildren, Breanne, Brittany, Tanner and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kailey, Kenyon, Nicholas, Nevaeh and Graceland. Born in Chanute, Kansas, son of the late Quinton Roy Sargent and Rebecca Grace Bedell. Bill graduated from Lake Oswego Hight School, and then attended the University of Washington on an NROTC scholarship. After serving in the Navy, he then joined the Air Force.
Bill worked for Johns Manville Corp., SAIF Corp., and Willamette Tool. An avid fan of the Oregon Ducks, his leisure time was spent camping and fishing. Later in life, he found pleasure having coffee with his friends a the the local donut shop. Bill loved his cats, and leaves behind Whiskers.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 27th, at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 777 Coburg, RD., Eugene, OR 97401
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019