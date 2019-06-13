|
William (Bill) Edwin Byrne was born on May 11,1937 in Portland, Oregon. He passed away on May 20, 2019 at age 82.
Bill is survived by the family he loved and of whom he was proud: His wife, Patricia Ann Strader Byrne, their children David and Terri Byrne, Lucy and Terry Poe, Eric and Chris Byrne and grandchildren Michael Byrne and fiancé Anna Rae Goethe, Elizabeth (Elise) Byrne, Megan Byrne, lan Byrne, Kyle Poe and Lily Poe. He is further survived by his brother, Robert (Bob) Byrne and many friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents John (Jack) Byrne and Marion (Meg) Selberg Byrne.
Bill graduated from Oregon State University in 1959. He and Pat were married for 61 years and raised their family in Eugene, Oregon where Bill was an executive banker before Bill and Pat relocated to Hood River in 1991. Bill retired from the Hood River County Appraisal Office in 2002.
Bill's family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, therapists and friends who cared for and encouraged Bill and Pat after Bill's Parkinson's diagnosis in 2018.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 13, 2019