William (Bill) F. Reynolds
February 22, 1931 - September 30, 2020
William (Bill) F. Reynolds, aged 89, passed September 30, 2020. Bill was born in Sacramento, CA to parents Fred and Pearl Reynolds. In 1944 the family moved to Eugene. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1949 and then attended the automotive program at Eugene Vocational School. Soon after that, he began working at the Southern Pacific Railroad as an electrician, eventually becoming a Journeyman Diesel Electrician. He worked until his retirement in 1992.
Bill was an avid HAM radio operator. During his retirement he did a lot of volunteer work including: Meals on Wheels, Sacred Heart and Riverbend hospitals. He traveled twice to Japan to help a mission group building Christian churches. He helped many friends with fix-it projects and various church projects through the years.
Bill married Donna in 1955 and they enjoyed 65 years together. Bill and Donna enjoyed several years of sailing at Fern Ridge and Puget Sound. They also adventured on cruise vacations to the Caribbean.
Bill and Donna have lived at Terpening Terrace retirement apartments for the past 6 years. They have attended Westminster Presbyterian Church when able.
Bill is survived by his wife Donna, older sister Betty Lou Beck; daughter Terri (Tony) Allen; son Jeff (Erma) Reynolds; grandsons Christopher and Benjamin Allen; Kevin Reynolds; nieces, a nephew and other extended family.
