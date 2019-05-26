|
|
William Finley McIver II travelled onward on April 24th after 84 1/2 full and adventurous years. He was born in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala to John Edward & Nuvia Maria Perez McIver. He lost his father at age two and was lovingly raised by his mother and grandparents, William F. McIver & Georgia Brown McIver. He was affectionately called Bill & Billfin by those that knew and loved him.
William Finley McIver II
November 26, 1934 -
April 24, 2019
He grew up in the Panama Canal Zone where he went to school and played for hours in the jungle pretending he was Mowgli the jungle boy. He loved to learn. He was a voracious reader with an incredible book collection and a great love of western novels and Louis L'Amor. He moved between Gulf Port Mississippi, El Salvador, Panama and New Orleans, until his mother remarried and they moved to Ohio. He attended Bexley High School in Columbus, where he as an active student and athlete, and was always very popular. Along with his love of sports, hand balancing, music and dance, he was usually the lead actor in many plays throughout highschool and college.
After high school, he traveled extensively through Europe performing service work with the American Friends Service Committee. He was brave and did what others didn't think was possible..right down to knocking on Albert Schweitzer's door, where they spent the afternoon discussing philosophy over cup after cup of tea. After college Bill worked at the United Nations, and traveled to Cuba to fight alongside Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in the revolution against Batista in the Sierra Maestra Mountains.
Bill returned to the United States and met his beautiful wife Lucy Olive. They moved to New York City to dance professionally and eventually moved to the west coast to settle in Idaho. While living there in a log cabin on 80 acres, he attended Washington State University, obtained his PhD. in psychology, spent time traveling with his wife and children in a bright yellow school bus (which he adored), and eventually moved to Kodiak Island, AK, where he was affectionately known as "Doc". There, among many things, he became the owner of a monkey named Samatha, and a salvage diver rescuing small sunken vessels.
He moved to Newport, Oregon in the late 1970s, had a private clinical psychology practice, continued to act in plays, became a marathon runner, and raised his family on a sweet farm in Siletz, Or.
Many years later he moved to Manhattan, where he worked as a voice actor and ran the New York Marathon. His last marathon was at age 74. After a successful battle with esophageal cancer, he moved back to Eugene to live almost seven more years with his beloved family. He was grateful for the extra time and felt so blessed to be alive long enough to get to know his beautiful great grand daughters.
A final highlight in his life was to travel in September 2018 back to Ohio to attend his 65th high school reunion. His classmates said he was always the class clown, had impeccable manners, and was a "hippie" before they even knew what the word meant.
Bill is survived by the mother of his children, Lucy McIver, his five children Bess Blacquiere, Hannah McIver, Zach McIver, Benjamin McIver, Darren McIver, his nine grandchildren William Jameson, Nuvia Jameson, Makena Blacquiere, Lucy M. McIver, Gabriel, Juliana & Lucia McIver, Max McIver & Conor McIver and his great-granddaughters Nea Honey & Alma Divine.
He was extremely proud of his family and loved his family and friends deeply and fiercely. All that knew him will forever hear his deep and wonderful baritone voice. He will be very missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 18th, 2019 at 5pm at Grit in the Whiteaker. Anyone moved to attend will be welcomed with open arms.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019