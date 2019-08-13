|
William "Billy" Garnjost
November 25, 1947 - July 24, 2019
William "Billy" Carl Garnjost, 71, of Fall Creek passed away peacefully at his home on July 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Billy was born in Berkeley, CA to Bertram and Lauan (Boynton) Garnjost and was the oldest of two children. He moved the Eugene/Springfield area in the late 1970's and had lived in the area since. Billy enjoyed making jewelry, leatherwork, planting trees and anything that required working with his hands or that allowed him to be out in nature. Billy loved sharing his jewelry and leatherwork with his fellow Oregonians during the Oregon Country Fair every year.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Bertram and Lauan, his brother John and his wife Valerie. He is survived by his daughter, Kalene (Adan) Quezada, his brothers by heart, Roger Green and Robert Green, The Green family, his Oregon Country Fair Family, and countless close friends and neighbors.
A celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Condolences can be sent to his daughter Kalene Quezada at: P.O. Box 126, Lowell, OR 97452
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019