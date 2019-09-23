Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gonzalez


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gonzalez Obituary
William Gonzalez
7/6/1939 - 9/2/2019
William Gonzalez, resident of Eugene, Oregon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family September 2, 2019 at the Peter Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon. He loved his life in Oregon and enjoyed driving around the beautiful country back roads or cruising down the coast. He made friends wherever he went and his many friends knew him as Bill. He was the owner of Time Out Tavern (1993) for many years and enjoyed creating a fun place to enjoy friendships and cheering his beloved Oregon Ducks. He was a proud Navy veteran and volunteered at the Roseburg VA Medical Center where he spent the day helping fellow veterans and sharing their life stories. He had many hobbies and loved to travel but his greatest love was his children. He is predeceased by his wife Jane whom he shared many great adventures with. He is survived by his children with his predeceased first wife Pauline Gonzalez, William & Sylvia Gonzalez, Linette & Timothy Gilligan, Edward & Kelli Gonzalez, David Gonzalez, and Cindy Whitmyer. He was blessed with 9 beautiful grandchildren and 11 precious great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Spring 2020 at the Williamette National Cemetery. You asked what will you remember and I replied your BEAUTIFUL SMILE AND PERSONALITY - UNFORGETABLE.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.