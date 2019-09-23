|
William Gonzalez
7/6/1939 - 9/2/2019
William Gonzalez, resident of Eugene, Oregon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family September 2, 2019 at the Peter Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon. He loved his life in Oregon and enjoyed driving around the beautiful country back roads or cruising down the coast. He made friends wherever he went and his many friends knew him as Bill. He was the owner of Time Out Tavern (1993) for many years and enjoyed creating a fun place to enjoy friendships and cheering his beloved Oregon Ducks. He was a proud Navy veteran and volunteered at the Roseburg VA Medical Center where he spent the day helping fellow veterans and sharing their life stories. He had many hobbies and loved to travel but his greatest love was his children. He is predeceased by his wife Jane whom he shared many great adventures with. He is survived by his children with his predeceased first wife Pauline Gonzalez, William & Sylvia Gonzalez, Linette & Timothy Gilligan, Edward & Kelli Gonzalez, David Gonzalez, and Cindy Whitmyer. He was blessed with 9 beautiful grandchildren and 11 precious great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Spring 2020 at the Williamette National Cemetery. You asked what will you remember and I replied your BEAUTIFUL SMILE AND PERSONALITY - UNFORGETABLE.
