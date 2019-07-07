|
William Green
1928 - 2019
William "Bill" Green died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at The Springs at Greer Garden.
Born in Pendleton, Oregon in 1928, Bill spent his formative years helping out at a local farm driving tractor and baling hay. During his boyhood he developed a penchant for golf while working as a caddy. He enjoyed participating in and watching varied sport activities. With an ear for music, he played his clarinet in high school and in a local band.
From his boyhood home he moved to Eugene where he graduated from the U of O in 1950. One of the highlights of those years was being the manager of the U of O football team, especially when they traveled to the Cotton Bowl of 1949.
Bill went on to work for the State Tax Commission, out of Salem and Medford, for 6 years. He then returned to Eugene where he set up one of the first chapters of Young Life in the area. He also had a Navigator Training Home for college students. This work was a labor of love as he spoke into the lives of many young people.
He returned to the U of O and became a certified public accountant. He went on to work for Moss Adams and became a managing partner in 1972. He was later appointed to the State Board of Accounting.
Bill was an avid supporter of the Relief Nursery, serving on the board of directors for 6 years.
Bill was the youngest of 2 children, preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Donna Titus Green, his daughter Wendy Green, his foster son Miguel Viscara and his brother Lester Green.
A loving and generous man with his time and his resources, Bill will be missed by family and friends. His quick laugh, sense of humor and fondness for storytelling will not be forgotten.
Remembrances may be made to the Relief Nursery of Eugene, 1720 W 25th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405.
