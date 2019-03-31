Home

Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
William H. "Ralph" Loper

William "Ralph" H. Loper
October 19, 1933 -
March 20, 2019

William was born in Eugene, Oregon to Melvin and Aura Loper. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, and son Steven. William is survived by his wife of 28 years Jodi, daughters Susie and Staci, son Michael, thirteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren and his brat cat "Tippy".

William served in the Korean War with the US Army. With full military honors Williams family will celebrate his many years of sharing happiness and love at 1:00pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Willamette National Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019
