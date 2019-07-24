|
William Haney
April 28,1949 - July 2, 2019
William C. Haney (Bill) of Cheshire, OR, died on July 2, 2019 after a very short battle with liver cancer. He was born in Denver, Colorado on April 28, 1948 to Joseph and Evelyn (Reesberg) Haney. Bill attended Ranum High School-1967 and Sterling Community College-1969. He joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in 1971 and remained a member until his death. He married Cynthia (Ahlswede) Haney in Golden Colorado on June 18, 1988. They moved from Colorado to Oregon in 1989 and set up a homestead on top of a hill outside Cheshire, where he was able to stay until his passing. Bill worked as an inside Electrician until his body wouldn't allow him to do the work anymore. Then he became a Level One electrical inspector. He covered Lane and Linn counties.
Bill is survived by his wife, children-Erik Haney (Dupont WA) and Breanna Ash and a granddaughter, Annabelle(Eugene OR) and two sisters-Jolynn and Elaine of Colorado.
There will be a Celebration on Life for Bill on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. It will be held at High Pass Winery from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Please wear Hawaiian shirt or Denver Bronco attire and bring stories to share to help us celebrate this man.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 24 to July 28, 2019