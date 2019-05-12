|
William "Bill" Henry Eltz II, age 73, passed away at his home in Eugene, Oregon following a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). His eternal sunny disposition, appreciative nature, and positive spirit prevailed throughout his illness.
William "Bill" Henry Eltz II
October 4, 1945 -
April 30, 2019
Bill was born October 4, 1945 to William and Patricia Eltz in Seattle, Washington. He lived in Black Diamond until 1953 when his family moved to Burien. Bill graduated from Highline High School in 1963 and Washington State University in 1967. While a student at WSU, he met Joyce Code, his loving and devoted wife of nearly 52 years. They moved to California in 1968 and, in 1972, moved with their two children to Eugene.
Bill was employed in the insurance industry for 40 years. He worked at United Pacific, Ward Insurance, Marsh & McLennan, and finished his career with 23 years at KPD Insurance.
While he enjoyed Oregon Duck sports, Bill was first and foremost a WSU Cougar football fan. An avid runner, he competed in countless fun runs including 26 Butte to Buttes and 2 marathons. Bill also enjoyed music, books, movies, and travel. He treasured his time spent with family, long-time friends, and colleagues and will be remembered for his loyalty, integrity, and sense of humor.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Joyce, his daughter Mary (Joe), son Mark (Imke), grandsons Andrew and Henry, sister Karen Hall (Fred), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 4330 Willamette St. in Eugene, Oregon. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the ALS Association or St. Jude Catholic Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019