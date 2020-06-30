William Henry Richards
September 4, 1934 - June 20, 2020
Son. Brother. Scholar. Friend. Historian. Soldier. Husband. Educator. Coach. Father. Uncle. Mountaineer. Traveller. Grandfather.
A life well lived.
Bill was born to O. Sumner and Alice (Pyne) Richards in Salem, Massachusetts. He joined his older brother, Bob, at the family home in Danvers where they spent an idyllic childhood about which Bill frequently reminisced. He earned an MA from the University of Massachusetts--Amherst where he met and married Shirley Louise Johnson of Worcester. They became dorm parents at Eaglebrook School where Bill taught math and history, served as athletic director, and coached football, hockey, and baseball. He also served six years in the army reserves. One of the highlights of his time in the service was being selected to march in President Kennedy's inaugural parade.
Bill and Shirley built their first house in South Deerfield, raised three children and made many lifelong friends in their tight-knit community on Stage Road. Bill always marveled that it only took a "sketch on a shingle" for the bank to approve a building loan in 1961.
In 1966, a time of great campus unrest, Bill accepted a challenging position as the Dean of Men at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst where he also coached golf, hockey, and soccer. In 1970, he moved his young family to Oregon to become the Associate Director of the Northwest Outward Bound School and the Regional Director for Theta Chi Fraternity. In 1974, Bill became the Executive Director of the Marist Foundation where he served for over a decade. The final years of his career were spent in various development positions in Medford, Guam, and Walla Walla. He also helped launch the Eugene Air and Space Museum.
Bill and Shirley were active in the Emerald Valley Golf Club and the First Congregational Church. Bill also joined the Eugene Rotary, the Eugene Sports Program Board, and helped create the 4J School District Foundation. The family enjoyed camping throughout Oregon, trips to the coast, and fishing on the McKenzie River. Bill and Shirley were proud to see all their children graduate from South Eugene and Oregon State University.
In their retirement years, Bill and Shirley made annual trips back to New England and abroad as well as frequent jaunts to Washington to visit their grandchildren and to California for some sun and golf during the gray Oregon winters. Bill, an avid reader and poet, enjoyed sharing books and poems with others. He and Shirley played many daily games of cribbage and participated in several bridge groups. They were also huge sports fans--especially of all Boston's teams, the Eugene Emeralds, and the Oregon State Beavers. Their home on Brae Burn Drive was always open to friends and family.
Bill leaves his wife of 63 years, Shirley Richards of Eugene, OR; his children, Deborah (Cory) Hitchcock of Granite Falls, WA, Douglas (Caterina) Richards of Huntington Beach, CA, and Donald (Lydia) Richards of Cambridge, MA; his grandchildren, Aaron and Amanda Hitchcock and Samuel Richards, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Donations may be made in memoriam to The Bill Richards Scholarship at the Marist Foundation or The First Congregational Church Endowment Fund.
"Well done, good and faithful servant".
Matthew 25:23
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
