Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Fields


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Fields Obituary
William J. Fields
9/7/1957 - 2/2/2020
On Sunday, February 2, 2020, our brother, William (Bill) Joseph Fields, 62, died in his home in Portland, OR, of cancer. We siblings, other family members, and his friends mourn his passing. More information is available on his Facebook page online.
William was born in a then-woodsy area south of Portland on September 7, 1957, to John and Rose (DiProfio) Fields. He was the last of five children. In about 1964 the family moved to Culver, Oregon, where William attended both elementary and high school, graduating 12th grade in 1975.
William is survived by his siblings, Barbara Fields, Portland, OR; Henry Fields (Lynn Fields), Redmond, OR; and Michael Fields (Marianne Dugan), Eugene, OR. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. William's parents and his sister, Nancy Fields, predeceased him.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -