William J. Fields
9/7/1957 - 2/2/2020
On Sunday, February 2, 2020, our brother, William (Bill) Joseph Fields, 62, died in his home in Portland, OR, of cancer. We siblings, other family members, and his friends mourn his passing. More information is available on his Facebook page online.
William was born in a then-woodsy area south of Portland on September 7, 1957, to John and Rose (DiProfio) Fields. He was the last of five children. In about 1964 the family moved to Culver, Oregon, where William attended both elementary and high school, graduating 12th grade in 1975.
William is survived by his siblings, Barbara Fields, Portland, OR; Henry Fields (Lynn Fields), Redmond, OR; and Michael Fields (Marianne Dugan), Eugene, OR. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. William's parents and his sister, Nancy Fields, predeceased him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020