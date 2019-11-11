|
William Jasper (Jack) Garrett
December 1, 1930 - October 20, 2019
William Jack Garrett passed away on October 20th 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on Dec. 1st 1930 to Carl P. Garrett and Corrie Metral Diffee on the family farm in Sarah, Mississippi. As a young boy, he was always working the land. Whether he was helping his mother with gardening, canning, or helping his father with prepping the smokehouse for meat smoking season, it was a way of life. After graduating high school in 1948, Jack went into the U.S. Navy. He was put on a Destroyer and left for the open sea. His mission was unknown at the time on where he would be headed, but it would take a back seat once the ship docked in Nova Scotia, Canada. This is where he would meet the love of his life, Miss Doreen Dixon. He would make several trips to Canada until he could take her back to Mississippi where they would marry. Jack and Doreen would move to Memphis, Tennessee to start a family. Jack worked for Navajo Freight Line for years as a driver, dispatcher and climbing the ladder to head of sales. As life was moving along he made a big change in 1978 and moved with his son and daughters' families to the Pacific Northwest to open a franchise of Steak houses in the Eugene/Springfield area. Retiring in 1994, Jack would make many trips back to Mississippi to visit family and fish. He loved to fish, pick blueberries with his great-granddaughters, and play a little black jack or poker.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Doreen Garrett, his son William Jasper (Billy) Garrett Jr., and his daughter Jackie Tetterton. He is survived by his grandsons Michael Tetterton of Eugene, William Jasper (Bubba) Garrett III of Eugene, Josh and Chris Tetterton of Portland, Granddaughter Nora Garrett of Eugene, and 3 great granddaughters. A Memorial Mass will be held on November 15 at 3pm 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church 1201 Satre St. Eugene, Or 97401.
