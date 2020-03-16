|
William (Lou) Lewellen
04/11/1930 - 03-09-2020
William (Lou) Lewellen was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon to Mable and Lloyd Lewellen on April 11, 1930. He married Betty Jo Brooks in 1951 and had three children; Sandra Haldeman (Gregory), Randy Lewellen (Terry) and Jim Lewellen (Barbara). He had 7 grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. All of whom he loved and enjoyed being with.
He was an Army veteran stationed at Camp Hanford, Washington. He and his family moved to Springfield, Oregon in 1962 where he worked for Christian Logging Company until retirement. He loved the out of doors and most sports. Hunting, camping and fishing were his favorites pastimes. He enjoyed life and made a lot of forever friends.
He was a great husband, father and grandfather who really enjoyed his family.
He succumbed to Altzhiemers at the age of 89 on March 09, 2020. He is survived by his immediate family, his brother Harvey and his niece and nephew.
He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed.
There will not be any services at this time, due to the Corona Virus outbreak. Stay safe.
