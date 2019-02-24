|
William Lloyd McEntire
My amazing husband William "Lloyd" McEntire died quietly on Jan 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Lloyd was born to Dennis Flynn and Melvis Lavetta McEntire in Santa Rosa CA in 1936. He is survived by his older brother Don McEntire of Redding CA, his three children Mike, Curt and Lesley, his six grandchildren and, of course, me his wife Norene.
As a young man Lloyd enlisted in the Navy and served in Japan and Korea during the Korean conflict. While in Japan he learned Judo and he also became pretty good with his Kendo stick. After the Navy he went to college on the G.I. Bill and graduated with a degree in Economics. He then went to work at the National Labor Relations Board in San Francisco, CA. He supervised some very bright young feminists. They helped "educate" him about women's rights and made my life a piece of cake.
Since we lived in Marin county during his working years, our family enjoyed hikes around Lake Phoenix, Mt. Tamalpais, and Point Reyes National Seashore. We also took many great camping, hiking and fishing trips in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and we always seemed to go to Santa Cruz every year.
Lloyd had many hobbies. He spent countless hours in his darkroom developing his black and white negatives. He made awesome beer before craft beer became popular. He was a "damn" good tennis player, but his first love was fly fishing.
When Lloyd retired in 1992, we moved to Oregon so he could enjoy year-round fly fishing. He made the right choice. He became a river rat - canoeing, rafting and taking our drift boat through "Martins Rapids" on the McKenzie River. Then he discovered bicycling - a new love. He became a member of "Gears" and "The Spoke Folks". He had many great bicycling trips throughout the Northwest with both groups and with our adopted family "The Heils".
There will be a Celebration of Life on March 30th for Lloyd from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Campbell Senior Center, 155 High St. Eugene, Oregon 97401. We will have an Open Mic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. so family and friends can reminisce, tell stories and celebrate Lloyd's life.
My beautiful blue eyed boy is gone, but our 58 year love affair lives on in my heart.
- I will love him always -
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019