William (Bill) Martin
1939 - 2020
6/29/1939 - 9/13/2020
Bill lived in Marcola for 43 year. He worked at Weyerhaeuser 23 years. After retiring from there, he ran his own senior foster care home for 14 years. Bill is survived by his wife, Janice of 52 years, his children Mark, Billy, Terry, Vikki, Alan and Lori. Two brothers, Arthur & Jerry, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews. Bill loved traveling, camping, fishing, gardening, his home and family. He is truly loved and will be greatly missed. There will be no services or celebration of life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
