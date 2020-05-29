William Robinson
04/30/1944 - 05/25/2020
William "Bill" Edward Robinson died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 25th, 2020 in Oakridge, Oregon at the age of 76. Bill was born on April 30th, 1944 in Eugene, Oregon to Edward Preston and Trevona Leng Robinson. Bill's parents resided in Mapleton Oregon, they traveled to Eugene for his birth. On the day of his birth there was a fire in the town of Mapleton. Many buildings were burned which also included the Robinson's family home. Many say this was a statement to Bill's start in life. Bill is survived by his beautiful wife of nearly 50 years Rosa, his two sons Anthony Robinson and Stephen Robinson, Ellis his granddaughter and his sister Sandra Stoffel. Bill was blessed to marry into a very large family and is survived by many loving sisters and brother-in laws, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Bill graduated from Mapleton High School in 1962 and pursued studies in business at Oregon State University before joining the Navy in 1966. Bill served 4 years in the military including 15 months in Vietnam. Bill married the love of his life Rosa Jauregui in 1970. During his college years Bill worked at the lumber mill in Mapleton, Oregon. He spent 10 years in Banking, 8 years in the restaurant business, and over 17 years working for the US Fish and Wildlife in Oakridge, Oregon. Bill loved playing golf with friends at the Circle Bar Golf Club, playing cribbage, traveling the World (especially to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico), and driving old country roads in the forest with his wife in search of the tastiest blackberries. Bill sure loved his sweets! Bill loved life and he never met anyone who wasn't a friend to him. His friends and family will miss his smile and compassionate heart. A memorial celebration of life for Bill will take place later in the summer.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 29 to Jun. 7, 2020.