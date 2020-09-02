William Spencer
William Leonard Spencer born in Chehalis Washington on December 6, 1930. passed away August 4, 2020, in Yuma Az. at the age of 89. The first of two children born to Leonard and Carrie Spencer. Bill was an Army veteran of the Korean War and returned to Creswell Oregon upon his discharge. He married Denise Bates of Creswell on August 3, 1957. Bill and Denise called Creswell home until Bill's retirement. They purchased a home in Yuma Az. and enjoyed their days between Yuma and Oregon. They celebrated 47 years of marriage before Denise's passing in June 2004. Bill was a member of Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church of Yuma. Bill is survived by his sister Audrey Demott of Medford, her two daughters Karen and Belinda, and his stepson Terry Shockley (Pamela) of Eugene. Major Family Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
