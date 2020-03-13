|
William Storms
May 14th, 1953 - February, 2020
William Austin Storms passed away mid-February in his home bordering the beautiful McKenzie River near Leaburg, Oregon. Bill was born on May 14th, 1953 in Eugene, OR to parents Doris C. Jordan and Mark C. Storms.
Bill was a brilliant musician, as well as a phenomenal writer. His affinity for literary dexterity and witty banter was unmatched. He adored all walks of artistry and tended to feel things deeply. Bill was intuitive, clever, dogged, and exceedingly passionate. He was a jack of all trades and a master of the dobro. He was an ingenious poet, the sharpest comedian, and a hell of an instigator. Above all, he loved his children, and they him.
A celebration of life was held February 20th in Cottage Grove.
Bill is survived by all eight of his siblings, as well as his two children, Austin and Hannah Storms. Austin resides in Los Angeles with his wife and son. He works as a sound engineer. Hannah studies in San Diego and is pursuing her Masters. His children love him vociferously, care for him genuinely, and miss him profoundly.
Both Austin and Hannah would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the many kind friends who knew and cherished Bill, and to myriad talented musicians who played alongside him.
We will proudly and loyally honor Bill by living in song, playing music, and remaining thankful for each moment given to us in this wonderful, joyous world. We hope he rests in the deepest peace high on the mountain.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020