|
|
William James Wessell, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home in Eugene.
William James Wessell
September 3, 1940 -
March 22, 2019
Bill was born on September 3, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louis and Nora Wessell. After graduating from Pittsburgh's Central Catholic High School, Bill left his childhood home of Pennsylvania to begin college in his beloved Pacific Northwest. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Forest Management from Oregon State University.
On December 20, 1966, Bill married Joan Gillaspie, joining his life with her and her son, Kevin. In 1969, the family welcomed daughter, Stephanie.
In 1969, Bill began his professional career in federal service as a Fire Researcher for the Canadian National Fire Research Laboratory in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (1969-1970). In 1970, Bill returned to the United States to start working as Bureau of Land Management Forest Geneticist and Silviculturist on Salem BLM District (1970-1975) and Coos Bay BLM District (1975-1989). In 1989, Bill moved to Arizona as the Natural Resources Staff Officer on the Forest Service's Tonto National Forest (1989-1994). He then returned to Oregon in 1994 as the Forest Silviculturist on the Willamette National Forest (1994-2000), retiring in 2000 after a productive, 30-year career in federal natural resources management.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Dawn and her husband, George (Baron), of Salem, Oregon; his son, Kevin Wessell, his wife, Lesli and their two children, Sophia and Adam, of Lighthouse Point, Florida; his former wife, Joan Wessell of Corvallis, Oregon; his sister, Sister Mary Louise Wessell of Hyattsville, Maryland; and his sister, Alice Petropolous of Manhattan, New York and her daughter, Heather Petropolous of Brooklyn, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Nora Wessell.
Funeral mass will be offered for Bill on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church (1062 Charnelton Street, Eugene). Our family would be deeply honored by your presence as we celebrate his life.
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019