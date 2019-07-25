Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Willie Elms Obituary
Willie Elms
1922 - 2019
Willie Ardell Elms of Creswell passed away July 20, 2019, she was 96. Willie was born August 15, 1922 to William J. and Nettie J. (Goodson) Danford in Gillett, Arkansas.
Willie enjoyed quilting, antique collecting, crochet and flower gardening. Her favorite time was spent with her family.
Willie is preceded in death by her parents, 6 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her husband of 62 years John of Creswell; daughters, Della New and Sherry Yow both of Springfield; son, Mark Elms of Everton, MO.; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Pioneer Cemetery.
Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 25, 2019
