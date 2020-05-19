|
|
Willis Erwin Mccullough
12-24-1927 - 2-13-2020
Willis Erwin McCullough passed away from Alzheimer's at the age of 92. He was born in Portland Oregon, and attended school in Eugene. He graduated from University of Oregon in 1949 with a degree in Business. He was a member of the ROTC, and lettered in Diving for the U of O. In 1949 he married Lillian Tilson. Shortly after that he left for the Korean War. He retired as a Captain, and earned many medals including a Purple Heart. After the war he drove truck for several trucking freight lines, including the family trucking company Siuslaw Motor Freight Company. He remained a Army Reservist until retirement. In his spare time he played on city Baseball teams, and did exhibition diving for special events around the state. His other passions were playing golf with friends and family. As a avid U of O football and track fan, he attended as many events as possible. One of his great joys, was taking his Granddaughter Angela to football Bowl Games in many states. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Lillian, a daughter Susan Myers(husband Wayne), a sister Joyce McClure(husband Phillip). and Granddaughter Angela Widener(husband Brian) and three Great Grand children, Kaitlyn, Kendal, and Tyler Widener.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 19 to May 24, 2020