Willis "Bill" Patrick
1930 - 2019

Willis "Bill" Patrick passed away March 26, 2019. Bill was born February 24, 1930 to Jess and Nellie Patrick in La Grande, Oregon. Bill has 6 siblings that preceded him in death. Bill married Blanche Willits on June 27, 1948 and has two sons, Rick Patrick and Jim Patrick, both of Springfield, Oregon. There are 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 11:00 AM at Berean Assembly of God, 147 75th St, Springfield, OR.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 3, 2019
