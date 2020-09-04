Wilma Grace Ellenburg
1940 - 2020
Wilma Ellenburg 80, of Cottage Grove passed-away at home on September 3, 2020. She was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Manford and Cora Goff (Steele) on April 18, 1940. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1958. In 1959, Wilma married Dorel Ellenburg at the Presbyterian Church of Cottage Grove. She worked for more than 50 years at the local Safeway store, retiring in 2013. She also owned and operated an antique store in Florence, Oregon for more than 30 years. Wilma loved to bowl and went to three national tournaments. She also enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and loved to work.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Doral Ellenburg; son Doral Ellenburg, Jr. of Madres, Oregon; daughter, Loretta Ellenburg of Monroe, Oregon; and her sister Donna Owens of Pahrump, Nevada; grandson Jed Ellenburg; granddaughters Taylor Ellenbrug and Country Smith; great-grandsons Sawyer and Forrest Smith along with many nieces and nephews. She will be forever missed.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Fir Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
