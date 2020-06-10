Woodena Matson
August 28, 1934 - April 29, 2020
Woodena Joy "Dena" Matson first saw the light of day in Garrison, North Dakota on August 28, 1934. Her joyful young parents were Woodrow and Gretchen Vought. While Dena was still a baby, tragedy struck when Woodrow succumbed to a sudden illness. Grief and sorrow lessened with time, and Gretchen married Felix Raddatz. The family grew to include Dena's three younger siblings: sister Daune and brothers Terry and Felix, Jr. Dena grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1952. Her high school years were filled with gymnastics and musical activities. Dena was blessed with a beautiful, true contralto singing voice, and she performed in many concerts and stage productions, including her favorite: "The Mikado." After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary in Idaho Falls. She met Lawrence "Larry" Matson in 1953. They were married the following year and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They raised two sons, Robert and Richard, and a daughter, Kathryn (now Kathryn Douglass). They later welcomed four grandchildren (Jillian, Samuel, Lindsey, and Molly) and two great-granddaughters (Clara and June).
Dena's involvement in music continued throughout her life. She sang with many local choral groups, small country & western bands, and even as bass in a women's barbershop quartet. She was predeceased by her parents, infant daughter Carol Daune, son Richard, and brother Felix Jr., as well as a funny little canine buddy/confidante named Ineke.
Dena last saw the earthly light of day on April 29, 2020, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Oregon, with a lovely view of the Coburg hills out her window and her beloved daughter Katie holding her hand.
Her beautiful smile and kind, compassionate, loving nature will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
August 28, 1934 - April 29, 2020
Woodena Joy "Dena" Matson first saw the light of day in Garrison, North Dakota on August 28, 1934. Her joyful young parents were Woodrow and Gretchen Vought. While Dena was still a baby, tragedy struck when Woodrow succumbed to a sudden illness. Grief and sorrow lessened with time, and Gretchen married Felix Raddatz. The family grew to include Dena's three younger siblings: sister Daune and brothers Terry and Felix, Jr. Dena grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1952. Her high school years were filled with gymnastics and musical activities. Dena was blessed with a beautiful, true contralto singing voice, and she performed in many concerts and stage productions, including her favorite: "The Mikado." After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary in Idaho Falls. She met Lawrence "Larry" Matson in 1953. They were married the following year and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They raised two sons, Robert and Richard, and a daughter, Kathryn (now Kathryn Douglass). They later welcomed four grandchildren (Jillian, Samuel, Lindsey, and Molly) and two great-granddaughters (Clara and June).
Dena's involvement in music continued throughout her life. She sang with many local choral groups, small country & western bands, and even as bass in a women's barbershop quartet. She was predeceased by her parents, infant daughter Carol Daune, son Richard, and brother Felix Jr., as well as a funny little canine buddy/confidante named Ineke.
Dena last saw the earthly light of day on April 29, 2020, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Oregon, with a lovely view of the Coburg hills out her window and her beloved daughter Katie holding her hand.
Her beautiful smile and kind, compassionate, loving nature will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.