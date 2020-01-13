|
|
Wrayburn & Leona Hall
Daddy joined the US Army Air Corps after graduating high school and served during World War II. He was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign ribbon with 7 bronze battle stars for his service in Italy, Germany, and France. Mom was a home maker, canning, and sewing, then started working as a school cook, so she could be home when us kids got home from school.
Mom and Daddy met in 1953. He was a postal letter carrier, she worked in a soda/ donut shop where he stopped by. They dated for 3 months, then married. They had two daughters, Shirley and Sharon.
They were married for 66 years. And it was a great marriage all those years.
Daddy retired at 55 from the post office, Mom retired from being a school cook at 44.
They went on to do odd jobs in retirement, stuffed promotional envelopes, delivered for the Register Guard, delivered Motor Homes for Country Coach. They both loved to hunt deer & elk, fished and camped with friends and family.
Mom fought cancer for 19 years, winning 3 rounds of it. Daddy survived prostate cancer and heart valve repair.
They lived the most fantastic life together!
Daddy (96) passed on 12/30 after a stroke and heart attack on 12/16. Mom (85) passed 3 days later on Jan 2nd. It could have been cancer back or her bad heart valve. But mostly it was because Mom and Daddy could just not be away from each other. They loved each other that much.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020