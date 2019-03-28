|
In Loving Memory Of Yang Juan, a resident of Qingxiu, Guangxi province of China where she lived for 74 years of her life. Yang Juan passed away on February 22, 2019 at her home in Qingxiu, Guangxi Province at the age of 84 years.
Juan was born on July 24, 1935 in the town of Liuxuzhen, Guangxi province to loving parents where she spent the first ten years of her life going to school and working on the rice fields to help the family live. Her family moved to Qingxiu, Guangxi Province to work and have Juan go to a better school where she eventually met her husband and got married at the age of sixteen.
Yang Juan will be sadly missed by her son. Huang Zhang Wei, who lived with his mother until he was eighteen and graduated from school and got married and moved into his own home in Qingxiu, Guangxi Province. Juan will also be missed by her grandson, Huang Jiarue, and her great granddaughter, Huang Ziying.
The Funeral will be held on March 25, 2019 to March 31, 2019 on the town of Nanning, in the Guangxi Province. Services are being done in the Chinese Tradition to honor Yang Juan and remember her for all time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 28, 2019